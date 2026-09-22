Five Injured in Armed Dispute in Qab Elias
A Al-Jadeed reporter stated that an armed dispute broke out in the town of Qab Elias in Wadi El-Delm, near the Private School and close to the municipality building, leaving five people injured.
According to reports, the altercation began over a disagreement among members of the same family before escalating into gunfire and the use of weapons.
An uninvolved bystander was also injured in the clash after being hit by gunfire while at his workplace.
Following the incident, the Mayor of Qab Elias called for strengthened security measures in the town.