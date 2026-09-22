Ahead of the End of Its Mission: UNIFIL Issues Statement on the South!

In a short address during the ceremony, UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Diodato Abagnara stated: "Peace is not something we address once a year; it is an ongoing responsibility. We conduct patrols and keep channels of communication open with the parties to reduce the risks of misunderstanding and escalation. We are also working alongside the Lebanese Armed Forces as they assume greater responsibilities in the South."<source-footnote ng-version="0.0.0-PLACEHOLDER" style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-left: 0px; line-height: 1.15;"><source-inline-chip class="ng-star-inserted" style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-left: 0px; line-height: 1.15;"></source-inline-chip></source-footnote>

The hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces have left a deep humanitarian and material toll in South Lebanon. The ongoing conflict has forced thousands of people to flee their homes, with many remaining displaced. It has disrupted livelihoods, caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure, and resulted in civilian casualties. Civilians on both sides of the Blue Line continue to live under tension and fear.

Today, peace in South Lebanon remains elusive, yet hope for achieving it persists. Peacekeepers reiterated on the International Day of Peace that lasting peace requires political commitments and solutions from the parties themselves. While peacekeeping forces can help restore stability, avoid misunderstandings, and mitigate the risk of escalation, they cannot replace the political will and decisions required to permanently end the conflict.

Major General Abagnara added: "The responsibility for reaching a political solution lies with the parties. UNIFIL will continue to play its role by keeping communication channels open, mitigating escalation risks, and supporting diplomatic efforts."

Reflecting on UN Security Council Resolution 1701, Abagnara affirmed that "the full implementation of this resolution remains the goal and foundation for achieving lasting peace and stability in South Lebanon."

He also emphasized that ongoing cooperation between the Lebanese Armed Forces and peacekeepers remains vital to maintaining stability and supporting the extension of state authority in the South.

The United Nations General Assembly established the International Day of Peace in 1981 to advocate for ceasefires and non-violence, promoting values of tolerance, justice, and human rights. In 2001, the General Assembly voted unanimously to designate the day as a period of non-violence and ceasefire.

This commemoration marks UNIFIL's final observance of the International Day of Peace before the end of its mandate at the end of the year, following the UN Security Council’s 2025 decision to conclude the mission.