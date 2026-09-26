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Arab & International

China, US to open AI 'communication channel'

2026-09-26 | 07:10
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China, US to open AI &#39;communication channel&#39;
China, US to open AI 'communication channel'

China and the United States agreed to set up a "communication channel" for artificial intelligence incidents, both sides said, after a Washington summit short on breakthroughs.


Donald Trump and Xi Jinping discussed matters ranging from AI and trade to the stalled war in Iran, and confirmed that they would meet for a third and fourth time this year at international summits in China and the United States.

Xi's visit to Washington was marked more by pomp than substance, but the White House said on Friday the nations agreed to establish a "bilateral communication channel" for AI incidents.

Chinese state media confirmed the AI hotline was agreed in a report about the summit's outcomes on Saturday.


Additionally, the two countries agreed more favorable tariff treatment for $30 billion of "non-sensitive goods" in each direction and two Chinese pandas were to arrive at a US zoo.

Despite the focus on pomp and ceremony during the visit, the message from the US and Chinese sides was that the summit had nevertheless helped smooth tensions between the rival superpowers over a host of issues.

Trump said the meeting was "one of Friendship, Strength, and Success, for both China and the U.S.A."

"We've made great strides, very positive for both countries," Trump told reporters as he had tea with Xi at the White House on Friday before the archives trip.
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