Dispute and alleged deliberate attempt to bring down the plane.. New account of the flight to Tel Aviv

According to the channel, the aircraft experienced a sharp descent from an altitude of more than 30,000 feet to around 15,000 feet within a matter of seconds, while its speed approached 1,000 kilometers per hour. Around 100 Israelis were on board.

The report said flight monitoring and tracking data for the aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, showed a sudden and steep descent from a cruising altitude of around 35,000 feet, with the rate of descent peaking at approximately 30,976 feet per minute. Its ground speed also exceeded 500 knots, or roughly 930 kilometers per hour.

The report linked the descent to the way the engines and flight-control surfaces were being operated, arguing that this indicated an attempt to deliberately direct the aircraft toward the ground. According to the account cited in the report, the co-pilot realized what was happening and confronted the other pilot, leading to a physical struggle for control of the aircraft.

During the confrontation inside the cockpit, the aircraft transmitted emergency transponder codes 7700 and 7500, the latter of which is used to indicate a hijacking or unlawful interference. According to the report, this triggered a security alert in Israel and across the region and led to the suspension of aircraft departures from Ben Gurion Airport.

The report added that the co-pilot managed to overpower his colleague and regain control of the aircraft. He then stabilized the plane at an altitude of around 15,000 feet and stopped the descent, which, according to the report, could have exposed the aircraft to structural failure in mid-air due to the extreme speed and forces involved.