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Arab & International

Deadly mine collapse in western Turkey

2026-10-02 | 04:36
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Deadly mine collapse in western Turkey
Deadly mine collapse in western Turkey

Five miners were killed and two others were injured after a collapse at a mining operation in Soma, a district of Manisa province in western Türkiye, according to local authorities.


The collapse took place at the Imbat mining operation, prompting search-and-rescue teams to move in and work through the night to reach workers trapped underground.

Authorities said all miners caught beneath the collapse had been reached by the end of the operation.

The bodies of Halit Ersay and Kerim Oren were recovered during the rescue effort, while teams later reached Ramazan Ince, Isa Olcay and Omer Karakaya. All five miners were confirmed dead.

Two other workers were injured in the accident.
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Deadly mine collapse in western Turkey

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