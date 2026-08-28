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Arab & International

Pezeshkian Puts Lebanon Among His Conditions for Washington to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

2026-08-28 | 15:48
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Pezeshkian Puts Lebanon Among His Conditions for Washington to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz
Pezeshkian Puts Lebanon Among His Conditions for Washington to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said he had briefed the Supreme Leader on the agreed route with Oman for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, noting that Tehran and Muscat had reached an agreement on the transit route.

Pezeshkian said Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the United States fulfills its commitments under the memorandum of understanding, adding that Washington must lift the blockade and sanctions, release Iranian funds, and compel Israel to halt its attacks on Lebanon.

The Iranian president also stressed the need to maintain good relations with neighboring countries and ensure security jointly with them.

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Pezeshkian Puts Lebanon Among His Conditions for Washington to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

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