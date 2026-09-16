Berri Rejects Bringing Down the Government… A Cabinet Reshuffle? (Al Joumhouria)
Al Joumhouria newspaper reported that, “At the level of political alignments during the parliamentary session, forces supporting the government focused on reinforcing the conditions for its continuation and pushing it toward extending state authority and enforcing the exclusivity of arms, while the opposition — namely Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement — sought to make a political statement on the issues of negotiations,