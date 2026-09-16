Berri Rejects Bringing Down the Government… A Cabinet Reshuffle? (Al Joumhouria)

weapons, and the economy. Their focus was on applying pressure on the government without going as far as trying to bring it down. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri appeared keen on keeping the session under control and preventing it from turning into an arena for political clashes, reminding lawmakers that it was a general debate session, not an interrogation or accountability session. Sources from the Amal Movement stressed that Berri does not support bringing down the government and is aware of the sensitivity of the current circumstances.”

Political sources told Al Joumhouria that they expect the government to remain in place, as bringing it down through a no-confidence vote remains highly unlikely at this stage due to clear external support. The government had previously won Parliament’s confidence in July 2025 by 69 votes to 9. The sources added that the government could emerge from the sessions with only limited support if a confidence vote is held, reflecting the scale of criticism and political pressure without necessarily leading to its collapse.

Amid reports of a possible cabinet reshuffle affecting several ministers, the political sources said that “these scenarios failed to secure the required political backing and have receded in favor of the ongoing parliamentary battle.”

The sources said that “the outcome of the first day of the session was that it did not fundamentally alter the existing political equation. The government acted on the assumption that it is protected against the risk of being brought down, due to external support and the absence of an alternative. At the same time, however, it is facing pressure and criticism that could translate into weak parliamentary confidence or limited ministerial changes. The key question remains what today’s session will produce, particularly the number of votes the government would receive if confidence is put to a vote, and whether these sessions will become an effective lever to accelerate the implementation of decisions or remain merely another political showdown.”