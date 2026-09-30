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Local News

Get ready… Rainy weather thunder and lightning

2026-09-30 | 04:42
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Get ready… Rainy weather thunder and lightning
Get ready… Rainy weather thunder and lightning

The Forecasting Department at the Meteorological Service of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation expects tomorrow’s weather to be partly cloudy, with fog over the highlands and stable temperatures. Scattered rain is expected at times, with a possibility of thunderstorms and active winds, interspersed with periods of clearer weather during the day.

The bulletin stated the following:

General Situation:

Unstable autumn weather is affecting Lebanon and the eastern Mediterranean basin, with temperatures below their seasonal averages due to the influence of a low-pressure system centered southwest of Turkey.

The system will bring scattered rainfall at times, accompanied by thunderstorms and active winds, until around noon on Sunday, when the weather is expected to gradually stabilize.

Average temperatures for September:
Tripoli: between 22°C and 32°C
Beirut: between 24°C and 32°C
Zahle: between 16°C and 32°C

Expected Weather in Lebanon:

Wednesday:
Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with fog over the highlands. Temperatures will slightly decrease along the coast and over the mountains, while rising inland. Winds will become active, and scattered rain is expected, becoming heavier at times starting in the afternoon, particularly in northern areas, with thunderstorms.

Thursday:
Partly cloudy, with fog over the highlands and stable temperatures. Scattered rain is expected at times, with a possibility of thunderstorms and active winds, along with periods of clearer weather during the day.

Friday:
Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with fog over the highlands and stable temperatures. Scattered rain is expected, becoming heavier at times, particularly in southern areas starting in the afternoon, accompanied by thunderstorms and active winds. Sea waves are expected to rise, while periods of clearer weather are also likely during the day.

Saturday:
Partly cloudy, with fog over the highlands and no significant change in temperatures. Light scattered rain is expected at times during the day, with wider clear spells expected starting in the afternoon.

Temperatures:
Coast: 21°C to 28°C
Mountains: 12°C to 20°C
Inland: 13°C to 25°C

Surface Winds:
Active southwesterly winds, ranging between 15 and 45 km/h.

Visibility:
Moderate along the coast and occasionally poor over the highlands due to fog.

Relative Humidity along the Coast:
Between 60% and 80%.

Sea Conditions:
Rough.
Sea surface temperature: 28°C.

Atmospheric Pressure:
760 mmHg.

Get ready… Rainy weather thunder and lightning

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