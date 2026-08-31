Government Insists on UNIFIL’s Continued Presence as Draft Budget Heads to Cabinet Soon

Information Minister Paul Morcos said following the meeting that discussions addressed the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the potential repercussions of its withdrawal, and the vacuum it could leave behind. He said participants stressed the need for the UN force to maintain its presence in southern Lebanon.

The meeting also addressed the state of public finances amid limited resources, emphasizing the need to intensify revenue collection and boost state revenues, particularly customs and tax revenues, as well as revenues related to maritime public property.

In this context, Morcos revealed that the draft budget law would soon be presented to the Cabinet.

The third issue focused on preparations and requirements for the start of the school year, in addition to a number of other matters.