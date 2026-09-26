Aoun hails State Security Directorate on 41st anniversar

President congratulated State Security Director General Maj. Gen. Edgar Lawandos, officers and personnel on the 41st anniversary of the establishment of the General Directorate of State Security, which falls today, September 26.



Aoun praised the directorate’s role in safeguarding stability and public funds, highlighting its efforts over the past two years to combat corruption, uncover violations in public institutions and protect citizens’ rights.



He also paid tribute to State Security personnel who were killed in the Israeli attack on the directorate’s headquarters in Nabatieh, describing them as martyrs of duty and the nation.



Aoun reaffirmed the Lebanese state’s support for State Security and its efforts to strengthen the agency’s capabilities so it can continue protecting national security, state institutions and citizens.