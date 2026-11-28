In details, Mansour criticized Tafesh's appearance and demanded her expulsion from Egypt, leading to his statements spreading widely, coinciding with the circulation of posts claiming that an expulsion decision had actually been issued. The spread of the news raised questions among followers about whether Mansour's demand was followed by any official procedure.
So far, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the banishment of Nisreen Tafesh from Egypt, nor has it been clarified whether Mansour's statements were followed by the filing of a complaint or any legal action.