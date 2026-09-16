Three Tracks to Isolate Hezbollah! (Al-Modon)

The first is the ongoing Lebanese-Israeli negotiations, alongside discussions over forming an international force to replace UNIFIL.

The second is the series of visits being carried out by U.S. Ambassador Michel Issa to Shiite figures and groups, most recently his visit to the town of Zawtar.

The third is the investigation into the Beirut port explosion, what will follow from it, and the names that will be included in the indictments.

All of these tracks are interconnected. In this context, it is important to recall the draft resolution sent by the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Arab League, which refers to government decisions concerning the military ban on Hezbollah, in addition to a provision regarding the issuance of rulings in the Beirut port explosion case.”