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Local News

Three Tracks to Isolate Hezbollah! (Al-Modon)

2026-09-16 | 02:52
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Three Tracks to Isolate Hezbollah! (Al-Modon)
Three Tracks to Isolate Hezbollah! (Al-Modon)

Al-Modon newspaper reported that “there are three tracks that must be closely monitored in Lebanon, all of which are moving in the same direction.

The first is the ongoing Lebanese-Israeli negotiations, alongside discussions over forming an international force to replace UNIFIL.

The second is the series of visits being carried out by U.S. Ambassador Michel Issa to Shiite figures and groups, most recently his visit to the town of Zawtar.

The third is the investigation into the Beirut port explosion, what will follow from it, and the names that will be included in the indictments.

All of these tracks are interconnected. In this context, it is important to recall the draft resolution sent by the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Arab League, which refers to government decisions concerning the military ban on Hezbollah, in addition to a provision regarding the issuance of rulings in the Beirut port explosion case.”

 

According to the newspaper, “On the day the Beirut port explosion occurred, security and military teams from several countries arrived in Lebanon. At the time, a key proposal was raised: imposing security and military supervision over the country, expanding the mandate of the UN peacekeeping forces to cover all Lebanese territory rather than only the area south of the Litani River, and deploying international forces at the port, the airport, and all border crossings in order to prevent smuggling, collect weapons, and stop arms from entering Lebanon.

Those efforts did not produce results at the time, but they are now being revived through the ongoing international negotiations over finding an alternative to UNIFIL.

What is certain is that all efforts to extend UNIFIL’s mandate have failed, while discussions are now focused on a replacement force. Lebanon insists that any force deployed on its territory must do so under a decision issued by the United Nations and the UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, the United States reiterates in every statement or declaration it issues regarding Lebanon that the tripartite framework agreement is the sole reference governing the framework of relations between Lebanon and Israel.”

 
 
 
 
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