News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026

Local News

Aoun at Red Cross–Red Crescent Regional Conference: Humanitarian Workers Must Never Become Targets

2026-09-25 | 02:50
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
Aoun at Red Cross–Red Crescent Regional Conference: Humanitarian Workers Must Never Become Targets

President of the Republic Joseph Aoun addressed the 12th Regional Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent in the Middle East and North Africa, held in Beirut, paying tribute to humanitarian workers and volunteers and stressing that their protection is a binding obligation under international humanitarian law. The Lebanese Red Cross is hosting the September 25-26 conference in cooperation with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Welcoming delegates to Lebanon, Aoun said the Red Cross represents far more than a humanitarian institution for Lebanese citizens, evoking the familiar image of ambulances reaching people in danger and volunteers responding without regard to region, sect or identity.

"This is the Lebanon we want: a Lebanon where human life stands above every consideration, and where humanity brings together what politics, wars and crises have divided," he said.

Aoun recalled the Lebanese Red Cross’s role through successive crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the August 4 Beirut port explosion, years of economic collapse and the current conflict. He said its teams had continued reaching displaced families and communities under bombardment, delivering humanitarian assistance to high-risk areas and contributing to work related to detainees, emergency response and rescue operations in coordination with the Lebanese Army, UNIFIL and the mechanism monitoring the cessation of hostilities.

He also paid tribute to Red Cross members killed while carrying out humanitarian duties, specifically naming Youssef Raymond Assaf and Hassan Ali Badawi, whom he said were killed during recent Israeli attacks. Aoun added that 13 Lebanese Red Cross paramedics and volunteers had been wounded while performing their duties.

"Even war has rules," Aoun said, stressing that international humanitarian law imposes clear obligations on all parties to a conflict and that "Israel is no exception."

He said protecting paramedics, medical and humanitarian personnel, ensuring their safe access to those in need and respecting the Red Cross and Red Crescent emblems were "not optional" but legal and humanitarian obligations.

"A paramedic must not become a target," he said.

Aoun noted that the Lebanese Red Cross’s work extends well beyond wartime emergencies, saying it provides more than one million services annually to Lebanese citizens and residents through emergency medical services, blood services, primary healthcare, relief operations, psychological support and family reunification.


Drawing on his experience as former Army commander and now president, Aoun told Red Cross volunteers that they deserved, like the Army, the motto "Honor, Sacrifice, Loyalty."

He also highlighted what he described as one of the Lebanese Red Cross’s greatest achievements: public trust. In a country long marked by divisions, he said, citizens who see the Red Cross emblem know that assistance has arrived, regardless of the identity or background of those providing it.


"This trust was not built through speeches," Aoun said. "It was built through work, neutrality, competence and sacrifice."

Addressing volunteers directly, Aoun said their arrival at the scene of an emergency may be one mission among hundreds for them, but for an injured person awaiting help, "you are, at that moment, all the hope that remains."


He stressed that gratitude alone was insufficient, saying the state has a duty to protect the Red Cross’s mission, strengthen its capabilities and help ensure the continuity of its services, while preserving Lebanon’s culture of volunteerism for future generations.

Aoun concluded by calling on Lebanese citizens and Lebanon’s international partners to support the Lebanese Red Cross "as it has always stood by you," ending with a tribute to the humanitarian mission of the Red Cross and Red Crescent and to Lebanon.
 
Related articles
Aoun at Red Cross–Red Crescent Regional Conference: Humanitarian Workers Must Never Become Targets

Local News

Lebanon

Red Cross

Red Crescent

Aoun

Humanitarian Workers

Back to top
Aljadeed
Hezbollah MP Warns of ‘Major Confrontation’ in Lebanon
Lebanon’s Latest Fuel Price Update

Also Read In Local News

Ahead of Winter, MoPWT Launches Anti-Littering Campaign to Protect Stormwater Drains
04:29

Ahead of Winter, MoPWT Launches Anti-Littering Campaign to Protect Stormwater Drains

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport announced the launch of an awareness campaign aimed at reducing littering on roads and around stormwater drains and drainage channels as the winter season approaches.

04:29

Ahead of Winter, MoPWT Launches Anti-Littering Campaign to Protect Stormwater Drains

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport announced the launch of an awareness campaign aimed at reducing littering on roads and around stormwater drains and drainage channels as the winter season approaches.

Israeli Forces Advance into Kfarshouba Outskirts, Shelling Reported in Arkoub
04:22

Israeli Forces Advance into Kfarshouba Outskirts, Shelling Reported in Arkoub

Israeli forces reportedly advanced this morning into the Al-Sindyana area on the outskirts of Kfarshouba in southern Lebanon, where they encircled a farm belonging to the Ghazi Naba’a family, according to local reports.

04:22

Israeli Forces Advance into Kfarshouba Outskirts, Shelling Reported in Arkoub

Israeli forces reportedly advanced this morning into the Al-Sindyana area on the outskirts of Kfarshouba in southern Lebanon, where they encircled a farm belonging to the Ghazi Naba’a family, according to local reports.

Hezbollah MP Warns of ‘Major Confrontation’ in Lebanon
03:22

Hezbollah MP Warns of ‘Major Confrontation’ in Lebanon

Hezbollah MP Hussein Al-Hajj Hassan said Lebanon is facing major changes and a broader regional confrontation, arguing that the current struggle is centered on U.S. influence and Israeli actions in the region.

03:22

Hezbollah MP Warns of ‘Major Confrontation’ in Lebanon

Hezbollah MP Hussein Al-Hajj Hassan said Lebanon is facing major changes and a broader regional confrontation, arguing that the current struggle is centered on U.S. influence and Israeli actions in the region.

Happening Now

Recommended for you

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers

Our visitors are reading now

Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026