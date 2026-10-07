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Middle East and the World

Houthi Militia Targets Aden Airport With Missiles and Drones, Officials Say

2026-10-07 | 00:42
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Houthi Militia Targets Aden Airport With Missiles and Drones, Officials Say
Houthi Militia Targets Aden Airport With Missiles and Drones, Officials Say

Houthi militia forces targeted Aden International Airport in southern Yemen with two ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones early on Wednesday, Yemen’s state news agency Saba and the Aden security administration’s media office said.

 Saba reported on X that the Houthi militia had targeted the airport with “two ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones.”

 Aden’s security administration said the airport was hit by two missiles launched by the Houthi militia, adding that there were no casualties.

 Following the attack, Yemen’s Transport Ministry ordered the evacuation of Aden International Airport and moved two aircraft to safe locations as a precautionary measure.

 Separately, Saudi state television Al Ekhbariya reported early on Wednesday that the Saudi-led coalition had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia toward the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait.

The coalition said, according to Al Ekhbariya, that the threats originated from Sanaa, the Houthi-held capital, and the provinces of Saada and Amran.
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