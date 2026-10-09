Iran's Pezeshkian Says U.S. Talks to End War Must Be Free of Threats
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said talks with the United States aimed at ending the war could succeed only if they were conducted without pressure or threats, according to remarks delivered at a summit in Turkmenistan.
“Dialogue has meaning and a chance of success only if it is based on mutual respect and reciprocal commitments, and is free of pressure and threats,” Pezeshkian said at a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States.
His remarks underscored Tehran's position that negotiations with Washington must be based on mutual respect and commitments rather than coercion.
Pezeshkian did not provide further details on the potential negotiations in the remarks cited